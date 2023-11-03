Online special stray vacancy round for admission to medical and dental courses to begin on November 7

November 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the online special stray vacancy round for admissions to vacant MBBS and BDS seats from November 7.

S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA, said in a press release on Friday that medical and dental seats which lie vacant after the final round of seat allotment will be considered for allotment in this special stray vacancy round.

For medical courses, candidates can submit a Demand Draft obtained towards requisite fee to KEA from 10 a.m. on November 7 to 2 p.m. on November 8. The option entry will be enabled only after submission of DD. The option entry closes at 9 a.m. on November 9 and the results will be announced after 4 p.m. on the same day.

Candidates who are not allotted seats can collect the DD on the same day. The allotted candidates should generate the admission order on the same day and report to the allotted college latest by 5 p.m. on November 10.

Dental special stray vacancy will be conducted on November 10. Candidates (who have not been allotted any medical or dental seat) can participate in this round with DD obtained towards requisite fee drawn in favour of Executive Director, KEA, payable at Bengaluru.

The candidates should also bring verification slip and all original documents to get eligibility for counselling. The candidates should come in person to KEA by 10 a.m. on November 11 with the DD obtained towards the fees detailed on the website for registration.

After registration, option entry link will be opened by 10.30 a.m. for only those who submit the DD. Option entry link will open for two hours, i.e., from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. The results will be announced at 3.30 p.m. on the same day.

Candidates have been advised to visit the website of KEA http://kea.kar.nic.in at least twice a day for updates.

