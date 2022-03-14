Karnataka

Online seminar on role of parents and teachers during examinations

Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a public charitable trust, is holding an online seminar on the “Role of Parents and Teachers during Examinations” at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected children in many ways in the last two years. As the school examinations are approaching, there is a need to involve the parents and teachers on their role”, said a statement from the Trust, which is bringing together a multi-disciplinary team to engage parents and teachers in the free online programme.

The zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81303603350?pwd=L1pUTEFtbWg1WHlBTzFxVzV0OVgrZz09 while the meeting ID is 813 0360 3350 and the passcode: 213886

The resource persons for the seminar include M. Kishor, Vinay H.R., Vaishnavi Kanzal and Kanchana.

More details can be obtained from Kumar P.N. on 94488-45613.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2022 6:41:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/online-seminar-on-role-of-parents-and-teachers-during-examinations/article65224209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY