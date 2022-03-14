Online seminar on role of parents and teachers during examinations

Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a public charitable trust, is holding an online seminar on the “Role of Parents and Teachers during Examinations” at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected children in many ways in the last two years. As the school examinations are approaching, there is a need to involve the parents and teachers on their role”, said a statement from the Trust, which is bringing together a multi-disciplinary team to engage parents and teachers in the free online programme.

The zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81303603350?pwd=L1pUTEFtbWg1WHlBTzFxVzV0OVgrZz09 while the meeting ID is 813 0360 3350 and the passcode: 213886

The resource persons for the seminar include M. Kishor, Vinay H.R., Vaishnavi Kanzal and Kanchana.

More details can be obtained from Kumar P.N. on 94488-45613.