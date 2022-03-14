Online seminar on role of parents and teachers during examinations
Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a public charitable trust, is holding an online seminar on the “Role of Parents and Teachers during Examinations” at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected children in many ways in the last two years. As the school examinations are approaching, there is a need to involve the parents and teachers on their role”, said a statement from the Trust, which is bringing together a multi-disciplinary team to engage parents and teachers in the free online programme.
The zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81303603350?pwd=L1pUTEFtbWg1WHlBTzFxVzV0OVgrZz09 while the meeting ID is 813 0360 3350 and the passcode: 213886
The resource persons for the seminar include M. Kishor, Vinay H.R., Vaishnavi Kanzal and Kanchana.
More details can be obtained from Kumar P.N. on 94488-45613.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.