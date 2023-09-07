ADVERTISEMENT

Online seminar on Geometry and Operator Theory this month

September 07, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An online seminar on Geometry and Operator Theory will be organised by Mathematical Sciences Institute, Belagavi, on September 22 and 23.

Ravi Kulkarni of IIM Bombay, P.S. Datti of TIFR CAM, Bengaluru, Gadadhar Misra of IIT Gandhi Nagar, S.G. Dani of UM DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Veerappa Gowda, formerly of TIFR CAM-B, and T. Venkatesh, retired professor of Rani Channamma University, will speak.

Other resource persons will also speak on various subjects.

Details can be had from the institute website: https://msibelgaum.org/ or Ph: 9480743230.

