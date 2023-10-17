HamberMenu
Online sale of tickets for Jamboo Savari from today

October 17, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Those wishing to watch the stately Jamboo Savari on the palace premises here may have to spend more.

The district administration on Tuesday announced that tickets for witnessing the Vijayadashami procession at the palace can be bought online from Wednesday from 10 a.m. onwards.

Each ticket has been priced at ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 based on the seating arrangements for the finale scheduled on October 24. The tickets are available online and there is no offline sale of the tickets, a note from the Deputy Commissioner’s office said.

The tickets for torchlight parade at Bannimantap grounds have also been announced and they too will be available online. The ticket costs ₹500 per person.

The tickets for Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade can be bought visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in

After buying tickets online, the buyers will get an SMS and also an email notifying the time, date and venue from where they have to collect the tickets. They can collect the tickets showing an ID proof at the counter.

