Online registration for painting contest

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway will conduct a painting contest for school children on April 18 to mark International Day for Monuments and Sites.

The contest will be held on the Mysuru Rail Museum premises from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m

Eligible students keen to participate may register their names at the Mysuru Rail Museum or email details to sserailmuseum@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 9844991913 and registrations will be accepted until 3 p.m. on April 17. There is no entry fee and the competition is open to children in two age groups: 5-11 years and 12-15 years.

The theme is Indian Railways to ‘Go Green’ by 2030. The writing materials should be brought by the participants and the Railways will supply the drawing sheets free of cost.