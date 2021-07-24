Online registration for free vaccination under COWIN-KAR

The process of online registration for free vaccination through COWIN-KAR software developed by the State government will begin on a pilot basis in Mysuru city from July 26.

Under the project, persons need to register their names by either downloading the app from Google Playstore or by logging onto the website cowin.karnataka.gov.in.

Based on the availability of vaccination doses, they will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers containing the date and time of their vaccination along with the government health facility’s name, said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham in a press statement here.

The persons will have the option to choose the date and the vaccine. The facility also offers the registered persons an opportunity to change the date of vaccination once.

Unvaccinated people can register themselves on COWIN-KAR for the first dose and the persons, who had already received the first dose, can register themselves for the second dose. The facility is available only to residents of Mysuru city.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gautham, speaking at a meeting convened by Karnataka’s Upa Lokayukta B.S. Patil with the district administration officials, said 50 per cent of Mysuru district’s population had received at least one dose. A total of 17 lakh doses have been given in Mysuru district so far, he added.