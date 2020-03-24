Online property registration to be extended across Karnataka in phases

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that the system of online registration of properties would be extended to the entire State in a phased manner to mitigate corruption as well as the menace of touts in the offices of sub-registrars.

Replying to BJP member Kumaraswamy M.P. during Question Hour in the Assembly, Mr. Ashok said the online registration system, that has been introduced in some parts of the State, is yet to become popular. Nevertheless, such a system has helped in keeping touts at bay, he said. The online system has also helped in simplifying the process of registration, he said. In addition to this, the officials concerned at the sub-registrar offices have been strictly told to free their offices from touts, the Minister said.

Earlier, Congress member H.K. Patil suggested to the Minister to use the threat of COVID-19, that demands social distancing, to make online transactions mandatory in sub-registrar offices for at least the next three months.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashok told the Assembly that the government would extend the deadline for submission of applications for regularisation of unauthorised constructions on government lands in rural areas under Section 94-C and 94-CC of the Land Revenue Act.

Responding to a demand from members cutting across party affiliations that the government extend the deadline, which is in about a week, the Minister said a final decision on the new deadline would be taken soon in consultation with the authorities concerned. He pointed out that already, the deadline had been extended nine times. But the legislators said the lockdown on account of COVID-19 had come in the way of people approaching government offices.

‘Touts in Vidhana Soudha’

A BJP member alleged on the floor of the Assembly that there were touts in both the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha.

Just when Mr. Ashok was replying to another BJP member’s query on the measures taken by the government to mitigate the menace of touts in the offices of sub-registrars, ACs and Deputy Commissioners, BJP member Belli Prakash urged the Minister to specify the measures being taken to handle touts in the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. However, the Minister evaded giving a direct reply to this.