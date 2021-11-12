Mysuru

An online petition to save Chamundi Hills has been launched, highlighting the imperatives of conserving its environment from misguided development projects that are inimical to its ecology.

The petition by Mysoreans for Saving Mysore points out that Chamundi Hills is an urban ecological site and a biodiversity hotspot containing around 600 species of flora, 150 species of birds of which 72 breed locally, 20 species of mammals, 23 species of reptiles and 153 species of butterflies apart from millions of insects all of which play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance.

Calling for its conservation and preservation the petition underlines that Chamundi Hills is a reserve forest and an important cultural, heritage and ecologically sensitive zone but the region has been overrun in recent years by unbridled construction.

