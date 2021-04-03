Online petition to drop helipad at Lalitha Mahal goes viral

Activists suggest 3 alternative sites

An online petition launched by a group of activists urging the government to drop the helipad project at Lalitha Mahal Palace and save hundreds of trees from being felled, has gained traction.

The petition launched by M.K.Saptha Girish, Bhamy V. Shenoy and S. Shylajesha through change.org received over 7,500 signatures within hours of the plea going online and the numbers were increasing by the minute.

The petitioners argued that Mysuru needed environmentally sustainable tourism and not a helipad near Lalitha Mahal hotel.

The petition addressed to the Minister for Tourism, C.P.Yogeshwar, said Mysuru has unparalleled tourism spots including heritage palaces, old buildings with attractive architecture, lakes with stunning natural beauty and iconic Chamundi Hills with rich bio-diversity.

“What we need is sustainable development and not the superficial and ephemeral attraction provided by helicopter tourism or ropeway project to reach the hills or energy guzzling Disneyland-type of entertainment at the cost of hundreds of trees which are the lung spaces in the city’’, said the petition.

It was argued that the globe faces existential crisis of climate change today and what was needed was sustainable development. “Mysuru is one of the five model cities selected by the UN-habitat to demonstrate how to achieve sustainable development. We can play a critical role by promoting such a strategy for India through Mysuru. We are all for development, but of the kind which is sustainable’’, said the signatories.

The petition said promoting heli-toursim by constructing a helipad next to Lalitha Mahal was not viable for attracting tourists to Mysuru and was bad for sustainable development.

It said 60 acres of land surrounding Lalitha Mahal hotel hosts vegetation (about 40 species of host plants which are important for the breeding of butterflies) and it was also home to 180 species of butterflies including the State Butterfly, the Southern Birdwing, which is the biggest butterfly in India. Besides, it was home to 77 species of birds that could be found throughout the year and hence the space could be preserved as a natural museum of butterflies and birds so as to attract more tourist.

Underlining the importance of increasing the green coverage, the petitioners argued that clearing the vegetation near Lalitha Mahal Palace to build a helipad would amount to destroying the existing green cover.

Hence the Minister was suggested alternatives such as renting out the existing helipad belonging to the Wadiyars, build it on a vacant land near the exhibition ground or to use the Mandakalli airport.