Online petition launched seeking CBI probe into MUDA scam

Published - July 09, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An online petition is doing the rounds on social media to garner public support seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) into the irregularities in site allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Launched at the behest of consumer activist group Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP), the petition said that greater public support and involvement was required to expose all those who were involved in the MUDA scam for which the case must be handed over to the CBI.

A decision to launch the online petition was take by the MGP in its recent meeting. The petition stated that it is shocking that only a few officials were transferred when the scam broke out and they were not even suspended pending an investigation. The petitioners aver that the 50:50 scam is just the tip of the iceberg and wanted the findings of the T.M. Vijaybhaskar report on land encroachment in Mysuru to be investigated. The report was prepared more than two decades ago and has exposed the land grabbing in the city, according to the petition.

The petition rued that the Vijaybhaskar report  was never made public and Deputy Commissioners, who sought to implement it, were either transferred overnight or made to suffer and hence it was high time that an agency like the CBI probe the case.

Bhamy V. Shenoy of MGP appealed to the public to sign the petition on change.org and said that in a democracy numbers matter and it was imperative for more number of people to sign it.

