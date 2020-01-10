Online petition launched in Mysuru over Film City project

An online petition was launched by stakeholders in the tourism industry here on Thursday following the apparent move to shift the ‘Film City’ project from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

Confusion over the fate of the proposed project in Mysuru has left many stakeholders perturbed, and they are now demanding that the project be retained in Mysuru without creating any further ambiguity.

The stakeholders have urged the government to keep the project here given Mysuru’s potential as a popular destination and its many other strengths. The ‘Film City in Mysuru’ campaign comes after the apparent announcement by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan that the project would come up on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Mysuru Travels Association honorary president B.S. Prashanth, who has launched the online petition, said there are plans to take a delegation of stakeholders to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and apprise him of the need for setting up the Film City in Mysuru. “The uncertainty over the project has become a worry for the industry, which was hoping to cash in on the facility for tourism promotion. The government must take a firm stand and start work on the project at the earliest in Mysuru,” he said.

When Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister, he had announced the project and set aside 100 acres of land in Varuna constituency. However, after the coalition government under H.D. Kumaraswamy took over, there were moves to shift the project to Ramanagaram. Eventually, on the insistence of Mr. Siddaramaiah, the project was retained in Mysuru.

With talks to shift the project yet again from Mysuru, the stakeholders are planning to mobilise support from various quarters in the days ahead and ensure that the project takes off in Mysuru itself. The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has also opposed the move to shift the project from Mysuru.