Online petition against road widening and flyover on Sankey Tank Bund Road

January 12, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens have opposed the proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and flyover from T. Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) and floated an online petition.

The petition, which garnered over 6,000 signatures as on Thursday evening, said, “Instead of solving the traffic problem, the proposed road widening and flyover project will create severe traffic jam and bottlenecks in Malleswarm and Cauvery junction and trees are more important than those projects.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Radhika Prasad from Malleswaram Social said, “Greenery and trees are the culture of Bengaluru. More than 40 decade old trees in the heart of Malleswaram will be sacrificed for the BBMP’s proposed projects of Sankey Tank Bund Road widening and flyover. These proposed projects and cutting of trees will affect on the ecosystem of Malleswarm.”

“According to the BBMP, the proposed flyover project will solve the traffic problem in this area. But, it is not true. The flyover project will create severe traffic jams and bottlenecks at Cauvery Junction. Most flyover projects in the city are creating the same bottleneck problem. Therefore, the BBMP should find an alternative,” she argued.

The BBMP has called tenders for the long-pending Sankey Tank bund road-widening project in December, 2022. The project was first proposed in 2011. The narrow stretch of road between Bhashyam Circle and Malleswaram 18th Cross, a critical road linking Malleswaram with Sadashivanagar, will be widened by 15 metres at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore. Recently, the BBMP had proposed a flyover on the same road.