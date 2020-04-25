Online permission for re-starting industries

The State government has given some relaxation during the second phase of lockdown. Hence, road and infrastructure development works could be taken up in areas excluding HDMC limits and containment zone, Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar has said.

Chairing a COVID-19 second phase lockdown review meeting here on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that the relaxation provides for operation of stone crushing units and re-start industries located in rural limits by strictly following social distancing and guidelines issued by the government.

The district administration would be giving permission through online for starting these operations, he said.

The NHAI and the PWD are allowed to resume their work. However, they have to submit the project details through online to the district administration and get permission.

They can ferry workers to the place of work only once. They should provide all basic facilities, including food and medicine, by setting up temporary shelter homes, he added.

He said that as per the guidelines of the Indian Cotton Corporation, procurement of cotton should begin in the district and this information should be publicised for the benefit of farmers. Strictly adhering to the guidelines, FAQ quality cotton should be procured from farmers, he added.

Mr. Shettar asked the police not to create hurdles for contractors transporting cement, iron rods, sand and other building construction material.

He has cautioned against holding congregational prayers at prayer halls during Ramzan which will start on April 25. Provision should be made to set up dry fruits stalls and fresh fruits stalls near Muslim-dominant areas so that people do not venture out in the open in search of these items, he said.

Sand art tribute

At a time when sporadic instances of attack on health staff and corona warriors are being reported, an artist has paid tributes to all those involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic through sand art.

Encouraged by Deputy Commissioner Deepa M., artist from Dharwad Manjunath Hiremath has created a sand sculpture on the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) premises where doctors are treating COVID-19 positive patients in a specially set-up Isolation Ward.

The objective of the sand sculpture created in an area of 10 sq ft is to pay tribute to doctors, nurses, police personnel, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers and pourakarmikas, Manjunath Hiremath has said.

On Friday, after the sand sculpture was completed, Mr. Shettar, MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLCs Srinivas Mane and S.V. Sankanur, Ms. Deepa and others appreciated the artist for his artistic tribute.