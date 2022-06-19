Online or offline? Students wonder about degree college admissions 

The Department of Higher Education recently announced that admissions for UG and PG courses will take place online this year under the Unified University College Management System

After clearing their II PUC examinations, many students are now confused about the admission process as the Department of Higher Education recently announced that admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will take place online this year under Unified University College Management System (UUCMS). However, many degree colleges began their admission processes long before the results were out and students have already enrolled into the colleges.

The UUCMS is dubbed to be the first of its kind in the country. It is also a flagship project of the Department of Higher Education to serve as an umbrella to unify and integrate the functioning and governance of all colleges and public universities in the State. Students who would like to apply to aided or unaided colleges and even State universities will have to use the same system.

“I have already gotten my admission done at a private college in Koramangala. They had their own entrance test too. But now with this new order, I do not know if I should register on this platform again and if I do, what about the admission which has already been done,“ asked Shravan, a student in Bengaluru.

The UUCMS will offer several services like admission, student support, research and development and examinations.