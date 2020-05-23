Online meetings to chart out activities: VC

Shivamogga

23 May 2020 17:10 IST

After the withdrawal of the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kuvempu University would conduct classes for at least 15 days to undergraduate (UG) degree and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2019-20 for completion of the syllabus and for revision exercises, B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor, has said.

In a press release, he said that important decisions on resuming the academic activities were taken after holding online meetings with members of Academic Council, Syndicate and the principals of the colleges affiliated to the university recently.

Advertising

Advertising

Appreciating the teaching faculty and the students for adapting themselves to online teaching methods, he said that owing to the efforts to conduct the classes via digital mode during the lockdown period, 90 per cent of the syllabus related to UG courses and 80 per cent of the syllabus related to PG courses has been covered. In wake of the restrictions enforced on travelling, the external evaluators would not be invited for practical exams for UG and PG courses. The students pursuing final year PG course would be directed to submit the project report in hand-written format or its soft copy.

Regarding the Ph.D. courses, he said that the viva voce exam would be conducted with online supervision by an external evaluator. The period for submission of the final thesis would be extended by six months.

The university has also directed the affiliated colleges to establish a helpline to counsel the students and instil confidence in them. If the need arises, the university has also decided to hold online classes for the next academic year and to conduct multiple-choice objective tests, he added.