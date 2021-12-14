Online literary festival in January

Mysuru

14 December 2021 19:54 IST

The Panorama International Literature Festival 2022, one of the signature programmes of Writers Capital International Foundation, will be held in January 2022 in the virtual mode.

Preeth Nambiar, a Mysuru-based writer and poet who is also the chairman of PILF, said the festival aims to revive the field of metaphysical literature that has been forgotten in modern times. “Through this, we hope we will also be able to introduce this profound branch of literature to future generations’’, he added.

The festival will feature hundreds of writers from across the world. The works will be featured on various social media platforms and on the world wide web. Apart from this, there will be symposiums, expert lecturing, and cultural exchanges.

Kannada poets will present their poems on the theme ‘Shoonya’ that will be moderated by Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder, Managing Trustee and Curator of Mysuru Literature Festival.

An international non-profit, non-political and non-religious literary organisation for writers and creators across the world, Writers Capital Foundation is now functioning in more than 50 countries. The principal aim of the foundation is to spread humanitarian values through the medium of literature, arts and other creative expressions, Mr. Nambiar added.