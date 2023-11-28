Online job racket: Four college dropouts arrested

November 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The northeast division cybercrime police on Tuesday unearthed an online job racket and arrested a gang of four college dropouts who were cheating gullible people with offers of online jobs and high returns on investments.

With their arrest, the police have solved 305 cases reported against them across the country. The probe revealed that the accused had so far amassed ₹40 crore, which was revealed from the transactions in 30 bank accounts the accused were operating. At the time of the arrest, the police recovered ₹60 lakh from different accounts along with four mobile phones and several SIM cards.

The accused would avail mule accounts for the fraudulent transactions borrowed from gullible people in return for money on a monthly basis. They also roped in a SIM card dealer who would provide them hundreds of cards after registering them with the IDs of other customers.

A special team led by DCP northeast division Lakshmiprasad B.M. and Inspector Mallikarjuna M. tracked down the accused.