Online games help strong develop analytical skills: Gamers in Karnataka

More honest with game mates, than with work colleagues.

Some 83% gamers in Karnataka played online games on their mobile phones and 76% of them felt games helped them develop strong analytical skills, as per a study put out by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the apex body for the country’s online skill gaming industry.

Strategy and logic (68%), reflexes (65%), determination (53%) and understanding risk-return (52%) and memory (46%) were considered as top assets for gamers, found the study.

Gen Z (43%) and millennials (41%) believed that friendships/relationships made online between gamers could be as meaningful as real-life friendships.

Men (57%) and women 56%) respondents felt that an individual could hone practical life skills with online games the same way they would through a whole day at the workplace.

Surprisingly, gamers also revealed that they exhibited a more favourable attitude towards their online gaming teammates in comparison to their real-life work relationships. Some 56% gamers said they were more likely to be honest with their gaming teammates than with their work colleagues (51%). The difference was more pronounced among Gen Z (5%) versus those above the age of 45 (2%), said the AIGF study titled “Online Gaming is a Life Skill.’’

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “Varied skills such as critical thinking, creative thinking, decision making and problem-solving are essential for one’s growth in life. This study has helped us conclude that gaming is a way to collaborate, engage, and it is becoming a sector where people want to build their careers.”

Lockdowns and social-distancing in the last 15 months saw an increasing number of people turn their passion for gaming into a full-time career. Gamers can earn anywhere around ₹5,000-45,000 per month, said the apex body.

Over 400 gamers (men and women) in the age group of 15 to 45 from various districts of Karnataka were part of the study.