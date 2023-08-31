ADVERTISEMENT

Online fraudster cheats BBMP employee of ₹1.8 lakh

August 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After luring a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee into buying old coins and notes for ₹99 lakh, a conman made away with ₹1.87 lakh from him in Whitefield in the first week of August.

Lakshmaiah, 55, from Whitefield filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after realising that he had been cheated on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Lakshmaiah said that he had old currency notes of ₹5 , ₹2, and ₹1 denomination and a few coins of one paise and two paise. He said he saw an advertisement on Facebook about a person offering to buy old notes and coins for a decent amount. Curious, Lakshmaiah called the number and told him about the old currency notes and coins he had.

The person asked him to send pictures on a WhatsApp number and later offered to buy the notes for ₹99 lakh.

Excited by this, Lakshmaiah followed the instructions and paid the money online towards the membership fee, GST, and other charges to his online account.

The cheating came to light when the accused started demanding more money after which Lakshmaiah approached the police to file a complaint.

The Whitefield police have advised people not to entertain any unwanted calls offering money, prize, or gifts.

