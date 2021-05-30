Online exam for II PU opposed

KALABURAGI

30 May 2021 19:53 IST

Taking note of media reports on the government’s proposal to hold the II PU examination in online mode, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) opposed the proposal saying that not more than 25% of students have proper facilities and resources for online education.

In a media release, office-bearers of AIDSO units in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Ballari said that the proposal will only create distress among young students who are already reeling under financial crisis induced by lockdown and the inequality in the education system that has made higher education a daydream for a majority of them.

“Several survey reports from reputed organisations show that merely 25% of students in the State have facilities or resources to avail themselves of online education. Among PU students, only 20% can attend online classes which prompted the State government to conduct classes through Chandana TV. This being the reality, the proposal of the State government will, if implemented, become a severe jolt to poor and rural students,” Hanamant S.H., convenor of the Bidar unit of AIDSO, said in the release.

Advertising

Advertising