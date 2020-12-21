Karnataka

Online cricket betting racket: Man arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, on Sunday, unearthed yet another online cricket betting racket, and arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly running it through an app on his mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Shashi Kumar, a resident of Ramanagaram. He was operating the racket from a hotel in Banashankari III StageActing on a tip-off, a team of police raided the hotel and arrested him.

“He was betting on the India-Australia test match using a mobile app,” said a police officer, adding that the CCB seized ₹2.5 lakh in cash from the accused.

The CCB officials also seized his mobile phone and are probing to ascertain whether he is part of a bigger racket.

