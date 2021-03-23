Online crash course for competitive exams

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday launched ‘GetCETgo’, an initiative of the State government, which offers a comprehensive online crash course for KCET, NEET and JEE exams.

The CM said the course, which was introduced last year, was meant to provide coaching for KCET and NEET exams. But this year it has been designed to coach JEE exam aspirants too. Last year with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, several students were off track with their exam preparation and access to academic content was limited. The GetCETgo initiative was launched to help offset these challenges, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio said the objective of the initiative was to increase the number of students from Karnataka in IITs. “This would facilitate the students of Karnataka to achieve ranks in JEE and NEET exams,” he added.

The course facilitates learning, revision, and taking up tests. This is intended to benefit over 2 lakh students across the nation who have registered for this programme. Through this, the State government will be able to deliver quality crash course content at a cost of less than ₹40 per registered student, he said.