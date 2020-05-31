Karnataka

Online classes will marginalise students from weaker sections: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised efforts by the Centre to resort to online classes for degree and professional courses in the country in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Office is pushing for online classes, he said on Twitter, adding that the move would “further marginalise the weaker sections” given the digital divide. “A whole generation will be denied of knowledge and opportunities thereafter,” he said.

In another tweet, he said, “Many poor and rural students still lack even a basic mobile. Even if they have a smart phone, adequate Internet speed is still a distant dream. PMO should take cognisance of these issues, review the decision and herald an inclusive society.”

Saying that India’s existence was in the villages, he asked where the laptops, computers and smart phones would come from for villagers. “Even if there are phones, where is the Internet network? How will rural students participate in online education? Shouldn’t those who rule the country have this basic knowledge?” he asked.

