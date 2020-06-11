Karnataka extends ban on online classes till Class 7

A student using a phone for his classes.

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 15:04 IST

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to extend the ban on holding virtual classes to students up to Standard 7.

A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took the decision following parents’ outcry against several hours of online classes for students by private schools. The Primary and Secondary Education Department too received a number of complaints against conducting online classes for school students.

On Wednesday, Prime and Secondary Minister S. Suresh Kumar announced that schools have been banned from conducting online classes till Class 5.

Informing presspersons about the Cabinet decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said “All of us are aware of the challenges faced by students studying in rural areas. Hence, we have decided to extend the ban on online classes till Standard 7.”

On Wednesday, after a meeting with experts and department officials, Mr. Suresh Kumar informed that while live virtual classes were banned, schools could have pre-recorded modules, along the lines of those conducted by the department on DD Chandana.

The department has formed a committee of experts that will issue guidelines pertaining to online learning.