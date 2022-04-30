Online campaign to save the flag

A few days ago, Laila Tyabji, co-founder of Dastakar, an NGO that promotes hand woven cloth, made an appeal on social media to save the Flag Code. This created a flurry of responses from various activists. They have been posting messages with hashtags like #SaveIndianNationalFlag.

The Gram Seva Sangh (GSS) condemned the move in a tweet that tagged the Prime Minister’s Office. “We resist Govt. of India’s moves to insult Khadi, the very symbol of our freedom struggle. Why should we celebrate 75 years of independence with imported polyester flags putting aside #KHADIflags? #SaveIndianNationalFlag. Retract amendment to the Flag Code immediately,’’ said the tweet.

Social activist Kavita Kuruganti also tweeted protesting the move, urging that imported polyester cannot allowed to be used as flag, tagging PMO, J.P. Nadda, BJP president, apart from Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.

‘Change for the better’

However, there are a few who believe that the change may be for the better. “Young people today prefer the smooth polyester cloth over the rough Khaddar. The changes may help us sell more flags to the young. Also, the change may help attract investment in the field of Khadi and village industries,’’ said Gurulingappa Gombi, chairman of the Khadi Weavers’ Co-operative Society in Bagalkot.