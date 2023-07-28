Online applications called for Diploma CET-2023

July 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for Diploma CET-2023 from candidates who are seeking admission via lateral entry (2 years) for Engineering/Technology courses from eligible diploma candidates.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Friday that DCET is scheduled to be conducted on September 10. According to the release the application should be submitted online.

Eligible candidates need to register and apply online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website from July 31 to August 13. Those who become qualified will be allotted seats in day engineering colleges.

It has been informed that for more details applicants can visit the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in

