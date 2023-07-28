ADVERTISEMENT

Online applications called for Diploma CET-2023

July 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R _11676

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for Diploma CET-2023 from candidates who are seeking admission via lateral entry (2 years) for Engineering/Technology courses from eligible diploma candidates.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA stated in a press release on Friday that DCET is scheduled to be conducted on September 10. According to the release the application should be submitted online.

Eligible candidates need to register and apply online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website from July 31 to August 13. Those who become qualified will be allotted seats in day engineering colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been informed that for more details applicants can visit the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US