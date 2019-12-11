Karnataka

Onion dosa to make a comeback soon?

The much-loved onion dosa that went missing from the menus of most restaurants after the staple commodity’s price skyrocketed may make a comeback soon, with the price expected to fall further in the days to come.

After onion price hit the century-mark recently and went up to ₹150 a kg, leaving home-makers teary-eyed, most restaurants removed onion dosa the food menu. Some even put up boards saying “onion dosa (erulli dose) not available”.

Some restaurants even started offering new dosa varieties as a replacement for onion dosa, which is one of the most sought-after dosa varieties in Mysuru. A restaurant owner said, “We can consider bringing it back to our menu only if the prices fall below ₹50 a kg.”

