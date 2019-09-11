Onion crop in Dharwad district facing threat of pest attack

As the onion crop in Dharwad district is facing the threat of attack by Spodoptera pest, which is nocturnal, scientists from the University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad (UAS-D) have suggested precautionary measures for pest control.

A release from Shubha S., Senior Scientist and Head ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, stated that onion is a major commercial crop of the district and it is grown in large quantities in Navalgund, Hubballi, and Dharwad taluks. However, this pest is active during the night and attacks crops with more severity. The species parasitises plants as the larvae’s eating pattern is vigorous; many times leaving the leaves completely destroyed.

The effects of the moths are quite disastrous, destroying economically important agricultural crops and decreasing yield in some plants completely.

Following heavy rain in the region, the soil is swampy which is very conducive for this pest to multiply.

To rescue the onion crop from this pest attack, the scientists at the University of Agricultural Sciences here have embarked upon initiating control measures and protecting the yield.

They have formed teams to visit the fields wherein complaints of pest attack have been reported. They have asked farmers to add 0.15 ml clorantra neeliprol, 18.5 sc or 0.12 ml spinosad, 45 sc or 2 ml clorefirifos, 20 ec or 2 ml quinolfas to one litre of water and spray it to the crops. The farmers have to dump field waste and spray this mixture to attract the pest and kill them.

They can also use 2 kg of jaggery dissolved in water and mix residual of paddy and add 100 ml monocrotophos, preserve it for 78 hours, and later, sprinkle it in the fields to control the pest menace, according to UAS, the release said.