Ongoing reservation movements causing harm, says Minister Sadananda Gowda

In the backdrop of the demand for reservation coming from various communities across the State, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Monday said the recent reservation movements were causing more harm than good to society and the government.

“Politically motivated reservation is not good for any society. I am for reservation to those who are economically backward,” he told presspersons.

Mr. Gowda’s comments were sought in light of several communities asking for reservation or change in status of reservation in the State. Two big movements are taking place at present. While the Panchamshalis are seeking Category 2A status under the Backward Classes reservation quota, the Kurubas, who are currently in the Backward Classes quota, are seeking inclusion of the Scheduled Tribes list.

Several other smaller communities, including the Banajigas, Vysyas, and Kunchitigas, are also seeking changes in their categorisation. Incidentally, State Ministers from the Kuruba community, including K.S. Eshwarappa, B.A. Basavaraj, R. Shankar, and N. Nagaraj (MTB), have been at the forefront of this movement — a matter that has been questioned by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Union Minister said that the Centre, which has already introduced 10% reservation for those belonging to economically weaker sections of society, was taking the reservation issue to the “logical end”. Caste-based movements can harm society and the government, Mr. Gowda reiterated.

‘Anxious about clashes’

In Shivamogga, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that already, several communities had started taking out padayatras seeking reservation or change in their status.

“We do not know how many more communities will come out to streets. I am anxious about clashes erupting between communities. Leaders should be sensitive about these issues and should not weaken the harmony in society,” he said, adding that the Ministers participating in protests have the power to find solutions to reservation issues in the Cabinet.