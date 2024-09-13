Ongoing railway works to be expedited, Hejjala-Chamarajanagar line to be revived

Ongoing and pending railway projects that will have a bearing on Mysuru including the new lines connecting Hejjala-Chamarajanagar and Mysuru-Kushalnagar, will be expedited.

This was stated by Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna after reviewing the work in progress of railway projects, with senior officials, here on Friday.

The Minister also announced a time frame for station development works undertaken under Amrith Bharat Station Scheme and said that 15 railway stations were being developed in Mysuru division at a cost of over ₹330 crore and they would be completed by 2025.

Referring to Hejjala-Chamarajanagar railway line which received administrative approval in 1997-98, Mr. Somanna said that it would provide an alternative line connecting Bengaluru with Chamarajanagar and bring places like Yelandur, Kollegal, Santhemarahalli, Malavalli, etc., on the railway map.

The project was originally intended to connect Hejjala and Bengaluru with Satyamangala and the route length was 260 km. However, it was truncated to 142 km and the railways decided to terminate the project at Chamarajanagar. This was because there is dense forest between Chamarajanagar and Satyamangala and securing environmental clearance was difficult. The survey for the revised project has been completed and he would secure approval for it within the next few days, the minister added.

On the Mysuru-Kushalanagar railway line, Mr. Somanna said that the project would cost over ₹3,000 crore. The distance between the two centres will be 89 km, said the minister adding that the completion of the works is subject to land acquisition by the State government.

On the expansion of Ashokapuram railway station Mr.Somanna credited former MP Pratap Simha for it and said modernisation of Ashokapuram Railway Workshop has also received approval and would be taken up at a cost of ₹59.40 crore.

Claiming that the railway expansion and development works under the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was being accelerated Mr. Somanna said that the railways will be the engine of growth of a developed India as envisaged by the Prime Minister, by 2047.

He said that the funding for railway projects under the NDA government was higher than what used to be allocated for State under the Congress-led UPA government.

While the allocation to Karnataka for railway projects was ₹885 crore per year under the UPA Government between 2004 and 2014, it had increased to ₹7,560 crore per annum between 2014 and 2024, under the Modi government, Mr. Somanna added.

Stating that railway projects worth ₹45,000 crore had been taken up in Karnataka and were under various stages of completion, Mr. Somanna said that 174 km of new track was being laid in the State every year.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyara, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanvir Sait, and T.S. Srivatsa, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal and senior railway officials were present.

