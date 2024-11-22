One year-old undergoes heart transplant in Bengaluru

A one-year-old infant got a new lease of life following a heart transplant in a private hospital in the city.

The baby, suffering from end-stage heart failure due to Restrictive Cardiomyopathy (RCM), received a life-saving heart transplant at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. Doctors who performed the transplant claimed that this was the nation’s youngest heart transplant.

At ten months, the baby’s condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to severe jaundice, weight loss, abdominal fluid accumulation (ascites) and feeding difficulties. On evaluation, Shashiraj, Clinical Lead for Paediatric Heart Failure and Transplant at the hospital, concluded that a heart transplant was the only viable option.

Compatible donor

Amidst the challenges, a ray of hope emerged. Within 72 hours, a compatible donor heart became available from a 2.5-year-old child who tragically lost her life to an irreversible neurological condition. This selfless gift of life became the beacon of hope for this baby and his parents with a chance of survival.

On August 18, 2024, a team of doctors at the hospital comprising Sudesh Prabhu, Senior Consultant of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery, T Kumaran, Senior Consultant of Cardiac Surgery and Transplant, and Sreedhar Joshi, Senior Consultant of Anaesthesiology, successfully performed the heart transplant along with intensivists Riyan Shetty, Rajesh Hegde, and Ganesh Sambandamoorthy.

Following a two-month recovery period, the baby was discharged in a stable condition, exhibiting remarkable progress with increased activity, healthy appetite and steady weight gain.

Challenging task

“Heart failure in children is particularly challenging. The rarity of donor hearts, especially for infants, combined with the complexities of congenital heart disease, makes it an incredibly delicate process. This infant’s condition was critical, and we knew time was running out. This case demonstrates the power of expert teamwork and the life-saving potential of heart transplantation. We hope this case raises awareness about heart failure and the importance of organ donation,” explained Dr Shashiraj.