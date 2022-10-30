One-year-old undergoes brain surgery at KLE Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at the KLE society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore hospital saved the life of a one year old boy who was suffering from a deadly brain tumour.

The patient from Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district was admitted to the hospital with the complaints of continuous vomiting episodes, refusal to eat food, involuntary movements of both the eyes and inability to sit or stand straight with multiple falls on his bed. He had been suffering from such symptoms for over two months.

After running some tests like MRI brain scan, the doctors found that he was suffering from a brain tumour. The results showed a large tumour in the cerebellum of the brain which was pushing the brainstem forward and obstructing the normal outflow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) causing increase in the pressure of the CSF (hydrocephalus).

ADVERTISEMENT

Free-of-cost surgery

The child underwent the surgery for the tumour free of cost under Arogya Karnataka scheme and the neurosurgeons successfully removed the tumour. Presently, he is undergoing paediatric physiotherapy.

Neurosurgeons Abhishek Patil and Vikram T.P. along with neuroanesthesia team of Teena Desai and Narendra Patil and chief Pediatrician Tanmaya Metgud carried out the procedure.

Medical Director M. V. Jali has congratulated the doctors, nursing and OT staff.