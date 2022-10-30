One-year-old undergoes brain surgery at KLE Hospital

Doctors remove deadly brain tumour and save baby boy

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 30, 2022 11:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at the KLE society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore hospital saved the life of a one year old boy who was suffering from a deadly brain tumour.

The patient from Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district was admitted to the hospital with the complaints of continuous vomiting episodes, refusal to eat food, involuntary movements of both the eyes and inability to sit or stand straight with multiple falls on his bed. He had been suffering from such symptoms for over two months.

After running some tests like MRI brain scan, the doctors found that he was suffering from a brain tumour. The results showed a large tumour in the cerebellum of the brain which was pushing the brainstem forward and obstructing the normal outflow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) causing increase in the pressure of the CSF (hydrocephalus).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Free-of-cost surgery

The child underwent the surgery for the tumour free of cost under Arogya Karnataka scheme and the neurosurgeons successfully removed the tumour. Presently, he is undergoing paediatric physiotherapy.

Neurosurgeons Abhishek Patil and Vikram T.P. along with neuroanesthesia team of Teena Desai and Narendra Patil and chief Pediatrician Tanmaya Metgud carried out the procedure.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Medical Director M. V. Jali has congratulated the doctors, nursing and OT staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
medicine
government health care

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app