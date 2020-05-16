Karnataka

One-year-old tests positive

A one-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi, while 20 persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in the district on Saturday.

A press release issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare here said that the child had been admitted to the designated hospital here for treatment.

Of the 20 admitted, seven were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, while six were suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI). Of the 20 persons, 10 were men, and the remaining were women.

Coronavirus
