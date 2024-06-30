One year of Gruha Jyothi: Consumers happy with savings, but quality power supply remains a concern

“Our electricity bill used to be ₹150-₹200 every month. Now for the last one year, thanks to the Gruha Jyothi scheme, that amount has been going into my savings. I am saving every penny I can as I want to buy a plot,” said Fakkiresh Talawar, a 22-year-old who works in an electronics shop in Hubballi to take care of himself and his mother after losing his father in 2013.

On the other side, Prema Yadav, a resident of HSR Layout in Bengaluru, said, “My power bill typically used to be ₹700-₹800 and after registering for Gruha Jyothi, I have mostly received zero bills and net bills a couple of times in summer. While I have been able to use the saved money to buy vegetables which are getting increasingly costlier, I am tired of the frequent power cuts in my locality. Ours is among the few areas in the city which has perpetual power woes.”

It has been a year since the Congress government started providing free electricity up to 200 units for domestic consumers in Karnataka under one of their five poll guarantees — the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Although the first zero bills were issued in August, free power supply began on July 1.

Ever since the registration process for the scheme on e-governance portal Seva Sindhu was kickstarted on June 18, 2023, as many as 1.65 crore domestic consumers (out of over 2 crore) have registered for the scheme up until May 2024. The statistics available with the Energy Department had shown that only 2 lakh domestic consumers would be exempt from the scheme as their average consumption was over 200 units.

Lighting up lives

“Gruha Jyothi was a brainchild of the Congress government. We brought in this scheme to support the underprivileged economically. We have successfully implemented the scheme, thanks to the vision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the work of all the officials of the Energy Department,” Energy Minister K. J. George, told The Hindu.

While around 69 lakh consumers of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have registered for the scheme, 16 lakh consumers of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom), 33 lakh consumers of Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom), 21 lakh consumers of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) and 23 lakh consumers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) have registered.

In the financial year 2023-24, a total of 1.57 crore bills were issued under the Gruha Jyothi scheme across the State, for which the government had released a subsidy of ₹5,617 crore. Out of the total bills, 1.09 crore were zero bills whereas 48.8 lakh were net bills.

Saved money put to good use

Numbers aside, like Mr. Talawar, lakhs of beneficiaries, especially in rural areas, have been able to save precious few rupees, thanks to the scheme. From tuition fees to groceries for home, beneficiaries state multiple utilities for the saved money.

Veeramma Mathapati, a domestic helper from Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi, said that while she used the saved money for her daughter’s music lessons in the initial few months, now she has been using it to pay her tuition fees. Similarly, Omkar Sagar, a peon at a private education institution in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, said that the little money saved from the electricity bill every month is being invested in a homemade condiments business which is looked after by his wife.

Total registrations for Gruha Jyothi: 1.65 crore Average number of zero bills issued in 2023-24 (per month): 1.09 crore Average number of net bills issued in 2023-24 (per month): 48.8 lakh

Escoms Registrations Bills issued (per month on an average) Bescom 69,22,078 65,31,089 Mescom 16,89,535 15,83,406 Hescom 32,91,784 32,76,127 Gescom 21,54,179 20,69,821 CESC 23,77,071 22,46,388

Quality of supply

Despite the savings, consumers complain about the quality of power supply across the State. The residents of Rajamahal Extension in Shivamogga district often reach out to CESC officials about single-phase supply.

“We repeatedly complain to CESC about the single-phase supply, with which we cannot operate many of our home appliances. However, CESC has not addressed the problem. Along with providing Gruha Jyothi benefits, the government should ensure the supply of quality power,“ said Jagadish, a resident of the locality.

Only 71% Bescom consumers opt for scheme

In the Bescom region, which includes Bengaluru and also accounts for almost 50% of the State’s power distribution system, Gruha Jyothi’s penetration has only been 71%. Interestingly, Bescom was the agency behind the implementation of Gruha Jyothi, including the logical determination of billing units, setting up the software and other logistical aspects of the scheme.

“In our rural divisions, the scheme’s penetration stands at 89-90%, but in urban areas within Bengaluru city and its outskirts, it is only 65-70%. This is mainly because many consumers in Bengaluru, especially those who are well-off, have not opted for the scheme,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, managing director, Bescom.

The registration for Gruha Jyothi scheme is still open. Interested consumers can log on to Seva Sindhu portal or visit their nearest escom office for registration.

Problems of consumers in rented houses

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the entitlement units were fixed based on the average consumption of the year preceding the application. However, those consumers who reside in rented houses have complained that they are entitled to fewer units based on the consumption of previous tenants.

The scheme also mandates that there can only be one beneficiary per RR number which has made the scheme’s conditions slightly inconvenient for tenants.

Addressing these concerns, the Energy Department had issued an order stating that consumers should have an option to delink from the old meter and register under a new meter when they shift houses, in February.

“We have readied the process for it and submitted it to the E-governance Department. They are working out the technicalities of the software and consumers will be able to use this facility at the earliest,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, managing director, Bescom.

(With inputs from Sathish G.T., Girish Pattanashetti and Praveen B. Para)