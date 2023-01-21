One-year executive PG programme in management at IIMB records 100% placement

January 21, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 2022-23 batch of the one-year executive PG programme in management (EPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) recorded 100% placement well before the convocation. Over 90% of the batch was placed within three days of placement week in November 2022 and the rest of the students were placed in a rolling recruitment process, which was completed on Friday, said a release.

Recruiters this year included McKinsey, Bain, Accenture, EY, Genpact, Merilytics, Manyavar, Samsung, Aegon Life, Amadeus, TVS Motors, Nucleus Software, Persistent Systems, and Quantiphi, among others.

The EPGP is a one-year fulltime residential programme for experienced professionals who come from diverse sectors and prepares participants for middle and senior management roles.

Of the 75 students in the batch, 70 students opted for placements. Two are on a sabbatical, one opted out of placements, and two started their own ventures. One student from last year’s batch, who had taken a placement holiday, was also placed along with the current batch, said a release.

Chandan Salla, placement representative from the EPGP class of 2022-23, said: “In spite of the fear about the economic slowdown and global recession, we had a fruitful placement season this year, with record statistics in average and median compensation. We have attracted the highest-ever new recruiters this year with our continuous industry engagement activities throughout the year.”