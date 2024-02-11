ADVERTISEMENT

One-year dies, parents suffer injuries in an accident in Javagal

February 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A one-year-old died and his parents suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a coconut tree near Beluvalli near Javagal on Saturday.

Charith, the baby, was taken to SSM Hospital in Hassan, where the doctors declared him dead. His parents, J.J. Bharath and Sindhu, suffered injuries in the incident.

Bharath, a resident of Javagal in Arsikere taluk, had been to Arsikere town from the village on Saturday. On the way back, Bharath, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a cow and hit a coconut tree.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagaval Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US