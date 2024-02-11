One-year dies, parents suffer injuries in an accident in Javagal

February 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

A one-year-old died and his parents suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a coconut tree near Beluvalli near Javagal on Saturday.

Charith, the baby, was taken to SSM Hospital in Hassan, where the doctors declared him dead. His parents, J.J. Bharath and Sindhu, suffered injuries in the incident.

Bharath, a resident of Javagal in Arsikere taluk, had been to Arsikere town from the village on Saturday. On the way back, Bharath, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a cow and hit a coconut tree.

Jagaval Police have registered the case.

