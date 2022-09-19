One who bows before the Constitution is a true patriot: Pejawar seer

Seer of Pejawar Mutt Sri Vishwaparasanna Tirtha Swami speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a philosophy meet in Hubballi. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others are seen. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

“The one who bows down before the Constitution and follows it is a true patriot,” seer of Pejawar Mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami has said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 29th All India Madhva Philosophy Meet and Nyayasudha at Srinivas Garden in Hubballi on Sunday, the seer said: “Patriotism means living in accordance with the objectives of the Constitution. Independence Day, Republic Day and other national festivals are symbols of patriotism but they end the same day.”

The seer said that everyone should become a good citizen by indulging in the contemplation of God. “The One who has no lacunae is the Almighty. And, he can be called by any name. Bowing before him and praying means keeping bad habits away,” he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that if the country has to remain united, there is a need for uprooting the caste system and upper class-lower class mentality in society. “Our country has a history of accepting all principles and ideologies,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that Indian philosophy is nothing but a method of life. “There has never been attempts to convert forcibly. Although principles and ideologies have been different, there is a need to trust and understand one another to live together. Our yoga, philosophy, food habits, family system and knowledge should be shared with the world with love. Instead of becoming a big brother, India should be the Guru to the whole world,” he said.

Seers and dignitaries released a souvenir brought out to mark the occasion.

H. Satyanarayanacharya, Vidwan Pradyumnachar Joshi and Vidwan Vijayindracharya delivered discourses.

Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Srinivasacharya Varakhedi, sammelan president Srikanth Kemtur, convenor Badarinathacharya, A.C. Gopal, Shripad Singanamalli and others were present.

Earlier, various technical sessions on Madhva philosophy were held with experts delivering talks.