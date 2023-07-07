‘One Week One Lab’ concludes at CFTRI

July 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign concluded at the CSIR-CFTRI here on Friday.

On the concluding day, six technologies were released. The products that were launched include prawn wafers, chicken wafers, fish wafers, egg wafers, the production of transglycosylating α-glucosidase and meat wafers.

The two-day Open Day also concluded with the initiative witnessing an overwhelming response from the students and general public. The visitors explored the sprawling campus and took selfies in front of the palace in which the central institute is located. They saw several technologies specially demonstrated for the visitors’ benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the day five of OWOL saw an CFTRI alumni meet, sessions on artificial intelligence and Ayush Aahar besides lecture by experts. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other dignitaries presented poster awards on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.