One-way special train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad today

Published - October 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, South Western Railway has decided to run a one-way special express train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad on Monday.

Train No 07319 will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 10 a.m. on Monday to reach Secunderabad at 6.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The train will consist of 21 coaches, AC First Class-1, AC two-tier-2, AC three-tier-3 AC three-tier Economy Class-2, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4 and Brakevan-cum-generator cars-2.

Details can be had from the nearest railway stations or the South Western Railway website.

