GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One-way special train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad today

Published - October 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, South Western Railway has decided to run a one-way special express train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad on Monday.

Train No 07319 will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 10 a.m. on Monday to reach Secunderabad at 6.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The train will consist of 21 coaches, AC First Class-1, AC two-tier-2, AC three-tier-3 AC three-tier Economy Class-2, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4 and Brakevan-cum-generator cars-2.

Details can be had from the nearest railway stations or the South Western Railway website.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.