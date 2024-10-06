One-way special train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad today

To cater to the extra rush of passengers, South Western Railway has decided to run a one-way special express train from Vasco-da-Gama to Secunderabad on Monday.

Train No 07319 will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 10 a.m. on Monday to reach Secunderabad at 6.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The train will consist of 21 coaches, AC First Class-1, AC two-tier-2, AC three-tier-3 AC three-tier Economy Class-2, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4 and Brakevan-cum-generator cars-2.

Details can be had from the nearest railway stations or the South Western Railway website.