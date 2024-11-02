ADVERTISEMENT

One-way special train from Hubballi to Bengaluru

Published - November 02, 2024 05:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Train No. 07357 SSS Hubballi - SMVT Bengaluru one-way special will leave SSS Hubballi on November 3 (Sunday) at 12 p.m. and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8.15 p.m. the same day

The Hindu Bureau

The one-way special train will consist of 11 coaches. | Photo Credit: File photo

In the wake of increased passenger traffic during post Deepavali festival and weekend, South Western Railway will run a one-way special train from SSS Hubballi to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on November 3 (Sunday).

According to a release issued by SWR, Train No. 07357 SSS Hubballi - SMVT Bengaluru one-way special will leave SSS Hubballi on November 3 (Sunday) at 12 p.m. and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8.15 p.m. the same day.

En route the train will halt at Haveri (1.10/1.12 PM), Harihar (1.50 /1.52 PM), Davangere (2.10 /2.12 PM), Arsikere (4.35 /4.45 PM), Tumakuru (6.10 /6.12 PM), Chikbanavar (6.53 /6.55 PM), and Banaswadi (7.18 /7.20 PM). 

The one-way special train will consist of 11 coaches.

