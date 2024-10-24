GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One-way special express trains to meet passenger rush during Deepavali

Published - October 24, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the likely rush of passengers during Deepavali festival, South Western Railway will run one-way special express trains to various destinations for the convenience of passengers, a press release said.

Accordingly, Train No 07323 SSS Hubballi-Yesvantpur One-Way Express Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 8 a.m. on October 30 and reach Yesvantpur at 3.45 p.m. the same day. En route, the train will stop at Haveri, Ranebennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere and Tumakuru.

Train No 07324 Yesvantpur-Kalaburagi One-Way Express Special will leave Yesvantpur at 5.15 p.m. on October 30 and reach Kalaburagi at 4.15 a.m. on October 31. En route, the train will stop at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad.

Train No 07325 Kalaburagi-SSS Hubballi One-Way Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 6.15 a.m. on October 31 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 4 p.m. the same day. En route, the train will stop at Shahabad, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Ballari, Tornagallu, Hosapete, Koppal and Gadag.

Train nos 07323, 07324 and 07325 will consist of 21 coaches, including one AC First Class, two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, three AC 3-tier economy, six sleeper class, two general second class, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake and generator cars.

Passengers can check train timings and other details on the website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or use the NTES app, or dial 139.

Trains cancelled

As notified by East Coast Railway and North-East Frontier Railway, the following trains have been cancelled due to Cyclone DANA: Train No 22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Weekly Express, journey commencing October 25; Train No 22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Weekly Express, journey commencing October 26 and Train No 12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express, journey commencing October 27.

