One-time opportunity for teachers to get posted within taluk or district

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Amendment Bill, 2021, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on September 16 to provide a high school teacher an opportunity to opt for transfers within a taluk or district.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh tabled the Bill saying, as a one-time measure, the Bill aims to provide benefit of posting of teachers within a taluk or district for those who were transferred outside the taluk or district during 2019-20.

Under provisions of the Bill, teachers of high school cadre with specially-abled child, women teachers who have completed the age of 50, male teachers who have completed the age of 55, divorced teachers having dependent child, pregnant teachers are eligible to opt for a transfer within the district/taluk.


