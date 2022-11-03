One-time age relaxation for constable post aspirants

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 03, 2022 21:46 IST

Amid demand for relaxing the recruitment age for constable posts, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced a one-time age relaxation that will be applicable for the recruitment process to be held in 2022–2023. It also extended the last date to submit applications to enable candidates to participate in the selection process.

The order announcing the age relaxation cited the COVID-19 pandemic period when recruitment to the posts of constable could not take place and several memorandum received by the government by the candidates seeking age relaxation by two years. Candidates who had crossed the age limit had complained that they would be missing out of the recruitment process due to no fault of theirs as the government had not conducted recruitment drive in two years owing to COVID-19.

The order said that the age relaxation by two years would be applicable to the process of recruiting 3,484 police constables in the Central Armed Reserve and District Armed Reserve, and 1,591 police constable (civil).

