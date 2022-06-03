‘’One Station One Product’’ scheme to be extended to 67 railway stations across Mysuru Division

Its aim is to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts of the local region

Traveling across Karnataka by train and ambling along in the stations in the days ahead could be a delight for shopaholics and those keen to explore local specialities.

For, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway will extend the concept of ‘’One Station One Product’’ to 67 railway stations across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Chikmagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri districts coming under its jurisdiction.

From savouring benne dose at Davangere railway station and purchase of Molkalmuru sarees to buying spice and copra products at Arsikere; from purchasing coffee in Hassan to Nanjangud Rasabale in Nanjangud town, the options are limited to the local specialities.

Likewise, if in Harihar, shop for cardamom and beetle leaf or pick up Channapatana toys at Srirangapatna. Look out for red chillies at Byadagi or jaggery at Naganahalli… the list approved by the authorities covers various specialities unique to different regions.

‘One Station One Product’ was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts of the local region by providing display and sale outlets at railway stations across the division.

Range of products include handicrafts, artefacts, textiles and handlooms, traditional garments, local agricultural produce, processed/semi-processed foods, spices and forest products, sandalwood-based products, coffee and cardamom etc and stations have been assigned products that are unique to the local region.

The decision to extend the scheme to 67 stations follows encouraging response and positive feedback for the initiative at Mysuru railway station under the scheme as part of going vocal for local.

The concept is aimed to popularise local indigenous products at the railway station to provide an opportunity to passengers to experience the rich heritage of India and creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised section of the society, according to the railway authorities.

The focus of sale and promotion is on a product that is unique to an area and in Mysuru sandalwood-based articles were identified and Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited, an enterprise of the State Government, and three other agencies were given stalls to market and sell their products.

Given the strong response the authorities propose to invite applications from the agencies, artisans, weavers, craftsmen, self-help groups, tribal cooperatives, and marginalised and weaker sections of the society dealing with these products, to sell their products at railway stations across the division.

The duration of the stall will be for a period of 15 days at a nominal fee of ₹1,000. If more than one application is received for a particular station a priority roster will be made and established through a draw of lots and this will continue till all applicants in the priority roster are exhausted, the release added.

A temporary functional stall with easy access to passengers will be made available to the participants and they can sell the products at the station and on platforms also.

A list of the products identified for each station will be uploaded on http://www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in/ Interested people can visit Senior Divisional Commercial Manager at Mysuru or can also contacted on 8884303801, 7977509065 and 9731159568.