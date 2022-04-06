‘’One Station One Product’’ scheme: Mysuru station to promote sandalwood-based products

April 06, 2022 22:02 IST

Sandalwood-based products including artefacts, soaps, perfumes, incense sticks, etc. will be sold at the Mysuru railway station under ‘’One Station One Product’ scheme to promote and sell indigenous products.

The authorities have invited applications from agencies dealing with sandalwood-based products to participate in the scheme and the last date to apply is Thursday (April 7, 2022) before 4 p.m. at the office of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, Irwin Road.

The novel initiative was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to make each railway station a promotional and sales hub for local products, thereby giving a major boost to livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/ handloom weavers and tribals among others.

A release said the temporary functional stall with easy access to passengers will be made available to the participants who can sell the different products at the station and on platforms. The duration of the stall will be 15 days with effect from April 8 till April 22 and only one stall will be permitted at the station. If there are more than one eligible applications, the stall will be allotted on draw of lots.

Those interested may contact Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division on 9731667950.