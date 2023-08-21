ADVERTISEMENT

One stabbed to death in Shikaripur

August 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was stabbed to death at Shikaripur on Monday.

Jaffar, 32, died after he was attacked by a couple of people during a meeting over selecting candidates for a committee to organise festivals in the town.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other officers rushed to the spot. The SP told the media that the police had identified the accused. “The accused belong to the same community. They had differences over constituting a committee”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shikaripur Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US