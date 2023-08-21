One stabbed to death in Shikaripur

August 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was stabbed to death at Shikaripur on Monday.

Jaffar, 32, died after he was attacked by a couple of people during a meeting over selecting candidates for a committee to organise festivals in the town.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other officers rushed to the spot. The SP told the media that the police had identified the accused. “The accused belong to the same community. They had differences over constituting a committee”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shikaripur Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.