One stabbed to death in Shikaripur

August 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was stabbed to death at Shikaripur on Monday.

Jaffar, 32, died after he was attacked by a couple of people during a meeting over selecting candidates for a committee to organise festivals in the town.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other officers rushed to the spot. The SP told the media that the police had identified the accused. “The accused belong to the same community. They had differences over constituting a committee”, he said.

Shikaripur Police have registered the case.