One should not forget one’s roots: Sudha Murty

April 06, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“Whatever may be one’s achievement, one should not forget one’s roots. Solace is important in life and not money or status,” Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty has said.

She was responding to felicitation accorded to her on account of her receiving Padma Bhushan Award, at a function organised by KLE Technological University and KLE Society, Belagavi, in Hubballi on Thursday.

Ms. Murty is an alumnus of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (now KLE Tech University).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever may be the high position we ascend, we should not forget our parents who gave birth to us, teachers who taught us and educational institutions we studied in. We should always be indebted to them. The satisfaction that we get in giving away a part of our earnings can never be had from anything else,” she said.

Recalling the moment when she received the Padma Bhushan, she said that she remembered her parents, teachers, her school and college. “I remembered my college BVB, the Devadasis I worked with, the poor who inspired and motivated me to help society, my State and my nation. All those who worked with me are shareholders in my success and honour,” she said.

Mentioning about her love for Kannada and Karnataka, she said that Kannada was her blood and DNA. “If at all there is rebirth, then my rebirth will be in Karnataka,” she said.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Ms. Murty remembered her student days, particularly those in BVB College, where she was the lone girl student. “Many were opposed to a girl student getting higher education but my father stood behind me like a rock. I have worked with Devadasis for 18 years and also, with several works that have been initiated by Infosys Foundation. My husband and my family have always supported me,” she said.

Presiding over the function, Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore spoke on the philanthropic work done by Ms. Murty and her achievements in various fields. He said that it was a proud moment for the institution to have such a great personality as student. With Ms. Murty getting honoured with Padma Bhushan, the award has become more coveted, he said.

Earlier, along with Mr. Kore, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar, Directors of KLE Society Shankranna Munavalli and Mahanthesh Kavatagimath, Dean Prakash Tewari and Registrar Basavaraj Anami and others warmly felicitated Ms. Murthy.

Her teachers S.B. Kurubar and V.S. Dhotrad were witness to the felicitation and Ms. Murty touched their feet to seek blessings before proceeding to the dais.