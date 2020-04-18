Karnataka

One positive case each in Hubballi, Gadag

Dharwad and Gadag district recorded one more positive case each as per the media bulletin released by the State government on Saturday.

Both are secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. While a 63-year-old male from Hubballi is a secondary contact of P-236 of Mullana Oni, Hubballi, the 42-year-old male from Gadag who has tested positive is the secondary contact of P-304.

The number of cases in Gadag has gone upto three with one patient already dead. In Dharwad district the number of cases has now increased to six with one person already discharged from hospital after treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 12:48:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/one-positive-case-each-in-hubballi-gadag/article31373294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY