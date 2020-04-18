One positive case each in Hubballi, Gadag

Dharwad and Gadag district recorded one more positive case each as per the media bulletin released by the State government on Saturday.

Both are secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. While a 63-year-old male from Hubballi is a secondary contact of P-236 of Mullana Oni, Hubballi, the 42-year-old male from Gadag who has tested positive is the secondary contact of P-304.

The number of cases in Gadag has gone upto three with one patient already dead. In Dharwad district the number of cases has now increased to six with one person already discharged from hospital after treatment.